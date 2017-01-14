Checking in

The Coryell County Youth Fair started Wednesday and will conclude today (Saturday) with the premium auction. Pictured above, Lucas Phillips, Emma Phillips and Katherine Phillips check in several items for the home economics division. The entry being held by Lucas Phillips was for a friend. On the right, Heather Hitt is shown marking some entries.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/