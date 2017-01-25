Elam celebrates 100th year

Longtime Evant businessman Charles “Jack” Elam was honored Saturday with a huge 100th birthday bash at the Gatesville Civic Center. Elam, who reached the century mark Sunday, said he really didn’t know why he had lived so long. But, his daughter, Linda Comer, suggested his habit of eating Post Toasties for breakfast and drinking at least one Dr. Pepper a day may have had something to do with it.

