Jury sentences Shaw to 65 years in prison

Sat, 12/24/2016 - 12:00am News Staff
A Coryell County jury last week sentenced Shomari Quentin Shaw to 65 years in prison after he pled guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Shaw, 39, entered the guilty plea just before he was about to go on trial for the second time. His first trial in September ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict.

 

