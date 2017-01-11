Listen intently

Glen Gibson (in green shirt) gives his full attention to dairy goat judge Justin Bassett. The dairy goat show held Saturday was the first official event for the 2017 Coryell County Youth Fair. The rest of the youth fair begins today (Wednesday) and will continue through Saturday in the Gatesville Civic Center. The public is encouraged to attend and show their support for the youth.

