A fast-moving storm blew through Coryell County early Monday, uprooting trees, downing utility poles and knocking out power through much of Gatesville. At least one resident lost the metal roof on his doublewide mobile home. The storm, accompanied by high winds and rain, hit Gatesville about 4 a.m.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/