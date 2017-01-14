New assistant principal hired at junior high

When Gatesville Junior High School students returned to campus after the Christmas break, they were greeted by a new assistant principal.

Lori Hensley, of Killeen, was selected as the new assistant principal after Dustin Anders left to become principal at San Saba Junior High.

“I’m really excited,” Hensley said. “I’ve always heard this community is a fabulous place to live and work.”

Hensley was chosen from 26 applicants for the job. She was among those invited to interview by an advisory committee.

She was then invited back for a second interview with a panel composed of Superintendent Eric Penrod, Assistant Superintendent Marsha Worthington, Assistant Superintendent Barrett Pollard and GJHS Principal Cindy Venable.

