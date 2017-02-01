Two jailers face drug charges

Two Coryell County jailers were arrested last week on charges they allegedly provided narcotics to prisoners.

Paul Robert Picetti, 34, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 over 4 grams and less than 200 grams.

Kevin Arzate, 25, was charged with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 over 1 gram and less than 4 grams.

Coryell County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said the arrests were the result of a months-long investigation in which an undercover officer made a purchase from at least one of the suspects.

