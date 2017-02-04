July 3, 1986 – January 30, 2017

Boone Wilkinson, age 30, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on Monday, January 30, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. today (Saturday), February 4, 2017, at Boots and Saddle Cowboy Church, 8727 W. US Hwy. 84, Gatesville, TX 76528, with Edward Schaub officiating. Burial will follow at their home place at 2508 CR 158, Evant.

Boone was born on July 3, 1986, in Temple. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Natchitoches, Louisiana. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a bachelor of science degree in psychology. He worked for the Louisiana Department of Corrections in the Psychology Department. He was baptized into the Church of Christ at Shackle Island Church of Christ in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

Boo Boo was loved by so many friends, that his contagious laughter will live on through. Whether he was playing football, baseball or basketball at St. Mary’s High School, where he met so many of his lifelong friends, or having a “dance off” with his new friends from college, wherever he went and whatever he was doing, he was the life of the party. He was the best of us and enjoyed making others happy. He also enjoyed watching people smile and he had the greatest smile of all. His smile extended from ear to ear and his piercing eyes glowed with joy, as he enjoyed conversation with friends and family. A couple of Boo Boo’s favorite activities were hunting for buckin’ deer and dove with his Daddy-O, brother, and friends. Taking night rides with his Momma to the middle of their pasture to gaze at the stars, in search of shooting stars. He will be laid to rest in that pasture to forever be looking down from the stars. He will live on in every shooting star in everyone’s hearts in everyone’s laugh or smile or dance off or Longhorn’s crowd cheering. He will forever live on in the lives of those who loved him, for which there are too many to count, because to know Boone Wilkinson, our Boo Boo, our Bubby, was to love him deeply.

Please join us in celebrating Boone’s life and come as you are, he wouldn’t want it any other way.

He is survived by his parents, Tim and Becky Wilkinson of Pearl; brother, Nathan Wilkinson of Pearl; many other family members and dear friends.

The family has requested in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.