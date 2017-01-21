Edwin (Red) Curry, age 86, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2017, in Temple.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 18, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home.

Red was born on December 8, 1930, to the late Samuel and Nettie Pearl Bell Curry in Brookhaven, Texas. He graduated from Killeen High School in 1949. Red was drafted into the United States Army in 1951 and served in Korea and Germany until 1953. Red married Jeanette Boyd in 1955 and they later moved to Gatesville in 1989. He began working for Central Freight in 1953 and retired in 1991. He also worked for K&S Backhoe from 2001 to 2012.

Red was a life member of the VFW Post 8230 and a member of the DAV and led many trail rides for the Gatesville Riding Club. He also loved to dance, rope, fi sh and hunt.

Red was preceded in death by his wife; and a brother, Winfred Curry.

Red is survived by a very special friend and companion, Doris West of Gatesville; sons, Edwin Dwayne Curry and Forest Gene Curry; four grandchildren, Kristina Curry, Colby Dwayne Curry, Travis Curry and Stephanie Curry; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Royce Curry.

In lieu of fl owers, memorials may be made to Turnersville Cemetery Association, 8100 FM 182, Gatesville, TX 76528.