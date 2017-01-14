Frances Wooldridge, 92, of Waco, died Jan. 6, 2017. Graveside services were held Thursday, Jan. 12, at the Gatesville Masonic Cemetery.

Mrs. Wooldridge was born April 9, 1924, in Gatesville to John Palmer Reesing Sr. and Annie Baines Reesing. She graduated from Baylor in 1945 with a bachelor of arts in history and a minor in psychology. She taught in the Gatesville public schools until she married Rembert Houston Wooldridge Jr., of Palestine, on June 12, 1948.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rembert H. Wooldridge Jr. and brother, John P. Reesing Jr., Ph.D.

She is survived by her sons Rusty Wooldridge and John Wooldridge; four grandchildren; one step-grandson; two greatgrandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Highland Baptist Church.