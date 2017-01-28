November 16, 1929 – November 23, 2017

Harry S. Barber, age 87, of Gatesville, passed away Monday, January 23, 2017.

The family and friends will hold a private service at a later date.

Harry was born on November 16, 1929, in West Virginia. He started to work in the coal mines at a very young age. Harry lied about his age to join the Army. He served the U.S. Army in two different tours of duty. Harry was a Korean War Vet. After his two stints in the Army, Harry went to work for Bridgestone, Firestone Tire Company in Des Moines, Iowa. In 1997, Harry married Joyce Dunaway. In 2001, they moved to Gatesville, Texas. Harry loved to tell jokes, he could fi re jokes back and forth for hours. Harry also fulfilled his purpose in life, to make his wife, Joyce, laugh and lift her spirits.

He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; a sister; and son, Harry Barber.

Harry is survived by his wife, Joyce Barber; daughters, Donna Taylor and husband, Jim of Gatesville, and Elizabeth McBurney and husband, John of Kansas City, Kansas; stepsons, Terry Couch of Wisconsin, Barry Couch, and Kelly Couch of Iowa; granddaughter, Geina Salt of Iowa; and four great-grandchildren.