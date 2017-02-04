Horace Reese Knight Sr.

Horace Reese Knight Sr.,  87, of Gatesville, died Sunday,  January 29, 2017, at Scott  and White Hospital in Temple,  Texas.  

Horace was born in Waco to  Algie Monroe Knight and Katie  (Robertson) Knight on July 24,  1929, and attended schools in  Waco and Gatesville. Horace  graduated from Gatesville High  School in 1946. Between 1946  and 1950, Horace played baseball  for several different teams  including teams in Del Rio,  Ballinger and Gatesville. Horace  married Belva Jean Walsh on August 12,1950. From 1950 through  1973, Horace worked in the grocery industry. In 1973, Horace went  to work for Central Freight Lines and retired in 1992. Horace and  Belva were active in their church and with the Gatesville Care  Center.  

Horace was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws,  Rev. J.D. and Ina Fae Walsh, and infant son, Jimmy Don Knight.  Horace is survived by his wife, Belva of Gatesville; sons,  Reese and wife, Martha of Robinson, and Hal and wife, Karen of  Moody; and grandchildren, Will, Heather, James, Trey, John Luke  and Matthew.  

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the First United  Methodist Church, 2600 E. Main, Gatesville, TX 76528 or to the  Robinson Drive United Methodist Church, 2801 N. Robinson  Drive, Waco, TX 76706.  Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

