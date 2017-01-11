James Stanley Thomas September 9, 1926 – January 5, 2017

James Stanley Thomas, 90, of Gatesville, TX, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2017. A celebration of Stanley’s life was held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, January 8, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home, 2425 E. Main, in Gatesville, with Bro. Miles Miears officiating. Stanley was born September 9, 1926, in Loraine, TX, to Floyd and Bertha (Richards) Thomas. He graduated from Comanche High School in 1944. On March 25, 1950, he married Charlene Francis Grayson at her parents’ home in Comanche, TX. They celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2015. Stanley served the U.S. Army from 1952- 1953, stationed in Germany. Following his discharge, employment with Phillips Petroleum Company drew Stanley and Charlene to McGregor where they raised their four children. He was employed at the ‘rocket shop’ through several contractor name changes, and retired from Hercules Inc. Stanley loved the Lord and served as a deacon at College Avenue Baptist Church during the McGregor years. After retiring, the two of them built Charlene’s dream home at ‘the Ranch’ west of Gatesville near the community of Pearl where they lived and hosted countless family gatherings over the years until Charlene’s passing in 2015. Stanley was a beloved Dad, Grandpa, and G-pa to three generations. He dearly missed Charlene in the 14 months they were separated. He was a faithful member and a deacon at Pearl Baptist Church until his death. Stanley was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Reid Thomas, Hilton Thomas and Richard Thomas; and his beloved wife, Charlene. Left behind to cherish memories are two daughters, Janet (Tom) McPherson of McGregor and Shirley (Ronald) Weir of Childress, TX; two sons, Joe Thomas of Lorena, TX, and Doug (Cindy) Thomas of Comanche, TX; seven grandchildren, Scott (Beth) McPherson of Wylie, TX; Mark (Kelli Ann) McPherson of Mound, TX; James (Suzanne) McPherson of McGregor; Megan Thomas of Lorena; Amanda Thomas of Hutchins, TX; Michelle (Cody) Hughes of Aledo, TX; and Kimberly (Cody) Young of Comanche; and eleven great-grandchildren, Jennifer and Sidney McPherson of Wylie; Kinsley, Anna and Allie McPherson of Mound; Mason and Audrey Hughes of Aledo; Jade, Olivia and Lily Young of Comanche; and Eli McPherson of McGregor. Also, surviving him are his brother, Wendell Thomas of Abilene, TX; and sisters-in-law, Fern Thomas of McGregor and Minerva Thomas of Hamilton. In lieu of fl owers, the family asks that you make a donation to the charity of your choice.