Mary “Lacretia” Brown

Lacretia Brown was born September 26, 1950, in Gatesville, Texas, to Lawrence J. and Jessie M. Pogue.

She married Larry W. Brown on May 31, 1992, who she remained married to for 25 years until her passing, December 1, 2016, at her home. She worked for a time as a store manager for Family Dollar of Palestine, before deciding to go with her husband on the truck. She then came home to be a housewife and memaw.

Lacretia is survived by her husband, Larry Brown of Palestine; her son, Kevin Suggs and wife, Amber of Gatesville; her daughter, Cindy Wiley of Gatesville; her son, Mark Brown and wife, Jennifer of Palestine; her son, Chris Brown of Killeen; her daughter, Randi Cox and husband, Ronnie of Palestine; her son, Jody Brown and wife, Jennifer of Palestine; grandkids, Krystal, Ally, Justin, Garrett, Cydnei, Stetson, Shane, Levi, Shayla, Jake, Kylie and Judge; and great-grandkids, Cooper, Jase, Beau, and Maddox and Michael due 2017.

Lacretia was preceded in death by her daddy, Lawrence Pogue; her mama, Jessie Pogue; her sister, Marie Ludlum; and her grandmother, Mary Mackey.

A memorial service was set for Sunday, December 4, 2016, at 4:00 PM at He Rose Cowboy Fellowship and Arena in Montalba, Texas, with Bro. Mark Norman officiating.

To view online leave condolences or sign the guest book, go to www.baileyandfosterfuneralhome.com.