July 16, 1930 – January 6, 2017

Mary Ann Newton, age 86, of Gatesville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2017, in Waco.

The family received visitors from noon to 1:30 Monday, January 9, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home, followed by a procession with the family to Turnersville Cemetery for graveside services at 2:00 p.m.

Mary Ann was born on July 16, 1930, in Coryell County to the late Oliver and Viola Pierce Walker. She grew up and went to school in Turnersville, graduating from Turnersville High School. She attended Tarleton State University. She married Nelson D. Newton on December 22, 1950. They resided in Gatesville and he preceded her in death in 1993. She worked in the cafeteria at the Gatesville Jr. High School for many years. She also worked for the Texas Dept. of Criminal Justice. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Kirkland and husband, Darren of Hewitt; daughter-in-law, Rhonda Newton of San Antonio; sons, Howard Newton and wife, Tina of Trophy Club and James Newton; four grandchildren, Laury Duty, Stuart Newton, Brian Newton and Kasey Newton; and six great-grandchildren, Madison, Brooklyn, Clayton, Skyler, Jasmine and Dakota.

Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Main Street, Gatesville, TX 76528.