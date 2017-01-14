Mildred (Midge) Hammock

Mrs. Mildred Inez Hammock, 88, of Clifton, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2017 in Waco.

Funeral services were at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Clint Schofield officiating. Burial was at Turnersville Cemetery.

Mildred “Midge” was born on May 2, 1928, in Seymour, TX, to S.D. (Buck) and Beulah Knight Wallace. She finished high school at Seymour High and then attended Neely School of Business at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth where she obtained her degree in secretarial science in 1950. She began her career working for Humble Oil. She then married Jess G. Hammock Jr. on October 5, 1963, and they began their lives together in Dallas. They later opened up their life-long public accounting firm in Clifton, TX, which ran from 1966-2015.

Jess and Midge were known for their involvement in many civic activities, and they were well respected in the community. Midge was a faithful church member all of her life as she served in many areas most recently, including the Women of The Church, Tuesday afternoon prayer group, nursing home services, and Finance Committee member of First Presbyterian Clifton. Her positions of elder and trustee at First Presbyterian Clifton were an integral part of who she was.

Midge’s friends and family describe her as an encourager of high moral standards, intelligent, compassionate and a friend to all. Her wit and humor were entertaining as she loved to share life stories and could usually be found having good conversations with those she loved. She was well-versed in religion, politics, sports, current events, education, travel, business and ranch life. She enjoyed a good football game and was known for her entertaining abilities from friends and family alike. She took much pride in her secretarial position and continually sought to improve her knowledge as she handled client services with the utmost professionalism.

Mildred was also a great cook and fisherman. As a child, she enjoyed horseback riding and she belonged to the Seymour Remuda Riding Club where a chuck wagon dinner followed a small town rodeo and grand entry. She said those were fun times! She supported her father and two brothers as they worked the ranch, and she always portrayed a country charm as she took great pride in her heritage. She learned to play bridge when she moved to Clifton, and she enjoyed that pastime for many years as well. She lived a full life and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Midge was preceded in death by her parents, Steele D. and Beaulah Wallace; her husband of 39 years, Jess G. Hammock; her brothers, James Wallace and Dick Wallace; and a great-nephew, Justin Lusk.

Midge is survived by her sister-in-law, Dixie Wallace and nephew, Wayne Wallace and wife, Linda; two nieces, Kathy Smith and husband, Melvin, and Elizabeth Brown and husband, Hurshell; and five great-nephews and three great-nieces.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Clifton or the American Cancer Society or Turnersville Cemetery Maintenance Fund.

