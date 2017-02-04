Priscilla Martin, age 93, of Gatesville, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. today (Saturday), Feb. 4, 2017, at Scott’s Funeral Home Chapel with Minister Jim Hall officiating. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Turnersville Cemetery.

Priscilla was born on Nov. 4, 1923, in Turnersville, Texas, to the late Melvin (Hardie) Rowe and Nannie (Pete) Brim Rowe.

She graduated from Turnersville High School in 1941 and continued her education at Austin College in Sherman, where she graduated in 1943. She had a brief career as a school teacher at Harmon school before her marriage. She lived for many years in Waco where she worked at Waco Apparel until her retirement in 1988. She enjoyed sewing, quilting and making bibs for the nursing homes in the area. She was the “family babysitter” and enjoyed taking care of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful Christian and a member of the Church of Christ. Her example planted the seed for multiple generations of the Martin family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ornan Martin; son, Kenneth Martin; granddaughter, Mauria McCurry; brothers, Tommy and Walter Rowe; and sister, Norma Golden.

She is survived by her three daughters, Arlene McCurry and husband, Dennis of Mooresville, NC, Betty Wallace and husband, Ronald of Turnersville, and Kim Cozort and husband, Phillip of Pauls Valley, OK; sister, Mary Ann Seward of Clifton; seven grandchildren, Glynn Wallace and wife, Charlotte, Greg Wallace, Chris Wallace and wife, Brandie, Michael McCurry and wife, Angie, Mark McCurry and wife, Loree, Keith Cozort and wife, Jessica, and Katie Dickerson and husband, Chase; 17 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Bryan, Kristen, Matt, Taylour, Gregory, Gill, Marty, Dalton, Rachel, Nathan, Rebecca, Matthew, Ruthie, Kimberlyn, Cole,and Cade; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Turnersville Cemetery Association, 8100 FM 182, Gatesville, TX 76528 or the Turnersville Presbyterian Church Restoration Fund, c/o Ed Leach, 2171 Hay Valley Rd., Gatesville, TX 76528.