Gatesville’s Sean Dolan, back, serves while his doubles’ partner, Dalton Polk prepares for the return against Groesbeck to open the season. They fell, 8-6, to their Groesbeck opponents. However, they bounced back with a 6-1, 6-0, win against Copperas Cove.

