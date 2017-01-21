Evant bounces back at Oglesby

Evant escaped with their fi rst District 25-1A win Tuesday night on the road at Oglesby, 56-43.

The Tigers fell behind in the fi rst quarter after a few missed shots early, allowing Evant to build a seven-point lead going into the second, 15-7.

Jeremiah Marwitz and Luke Parrish shared team-high honors with 13 points each, and both players scored six points in the fi rst quarter for Evant to help give the Elks their lead.

