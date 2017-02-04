GHS teammates sign letters of intent

Two Gatesville Hornet football stars signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon.

Senior offensive lineman Bailey Adair and senior linebacker Sam Jackson shared the event with their classmates, family and friends.

Before the signing, head coach Kyle Cooper introduced each of his players and their families who attended and also gave his soon-to-be college players very high praise for their hard work on and off the field.

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/