Hornet girls storm past Lady Cadets

The Gatesville Hornets had themselves a bounce back game against Connally Friday night to remain in the district league lead.

With the 60-29 win at home, Gatesville elevated their record to 28-3 on the season and 8-2 in District 17-4A.

Going into Tuesday’s games, the Hornets held a half-game lead on China Spring, which was at 7-2, while La Vega and Lorena were tied for third at 7-3.

All four of the top district teams have already clinched a playoff spot.

Three straight Rebekah Nolte threes in the second quarter of Friday’s game put Gatesville up 11 midway through the second period and the Hornets were able to pull away from the Lady Cadets for the easy win.

