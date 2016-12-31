Hornets cruise to easy wins to open tourney

The Gatesville Hornets started day one of their annual holiday tournament Wednesday going 2-0 in Pool A play. Results of Thursday’s games will be in the Wednesday’s edition of The Messenger.

The Hornets opened up against Leander Glenn, cruising to a 21-point victory, 67-46. Gatesville had full control of the game after Glenn hit an early three that put the Hornets down, 3-2, with 4:45 left to play in the first quarter. The Hornets went on a 13-0 run to close out the opening quarter up 15-3.

The Hornets stayed consistent on offense playing inside out on a smaller Leander Glenn team, but allowed a lonely Grizzly to account for all 17 of Glenn’s points in the second period. The Grizzlies knocked down a three-pointer at buzzer to decrease the Hornets’ lead going into the break to 33-20.

Keenon Moore scored 12 of his team-high 19 points after intermission.

