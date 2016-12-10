Hornets dominating at Glen Rose

It was show time Tuesday when the Gatesville Hornets visited Glen Rose.

The varsity boys dominated Glen Rose, 81-53, to improve to 7-3 on the season.

The Hornets put up at least 15 in each quarter, but it was a big first half that put the game away.

Gatesville netted 18 in the first period and then erupted for 29 in the second to take a 47-24 lead into halftime.

