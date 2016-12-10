Hornets dominating at Glen Rose
Sat, 12/10/2016 - 5:00am News Staff
It was show time Tuesday when the Gatesville Hornets visited Glen Rose.
The varsity boys dominated Glen Rose, 81-53, to improve to 7-3 on the season.
The Hornets put up at least 15 in each quarter, but it was a big first half that put the game away.
Gatesville netted 18 in the first period and then erupted for 29 in the second to take a 47-24 lead into halftime.
To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/