Hornets place second in own tournament

The annual Gatesville basketball tournament came to a bitter end for the Hornets Thursday afternoon. The Hornets were on the losing end of a comeback victory in the tournament finale against Fort Worth Country Day, 67-61. Country Day outscored Gatesville, 30-7, in the fourth quarter to pull out the game.

