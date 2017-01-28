Hornets pressed hard at La Vega

Loss drops Gatesville girls into three way tie for first in district

Turnovers doomed the Gatesville Hornets Tuesday night in a 45-44 loss La Vega.

The loss dropped Gatesville dropped to 7-2 in District 17-4A and into a three-way tie for first place with LaVega and China Spring.

“We had way too many turnovers,” coach Chris Carroll exclaimed. “Our guards played poorly against pressure that night and that’s on me...I didn’t put them in a position to be successful.”

Gatesville turned the ball over a total of 23 times, including six in the opening quarter due to the La Vega full court press.

“It’s frustrating to know we’d have those 20 extra possessions and only lost by one point,” Carroll continued, “hopefully, we can learn from it and not let it happen again.”

The Hornets stayed in the game due to some clutch baskets and free throws down the stretch.

