Jonesboro Lady Eagles dominate Bartlett, 68-26

The Jonesboro Lady Eagles had a phenomenal opening quarter that really set the tone for their 43-point sweep of Bartlett Friday night, 68-26.

Jonesboro was back at in again, opening up with a nearly flawless first quarter and putting out 22 points to go into the second quarter with a 22-4 advantage.

Over the next three quarters Bartlett only managed to put up 22 points, while the Eagles went into halftime with a 27-point advantage, 35-8.

Erica Gilmore led Jonesboro with a team-high 15 points, four boards, three assists and three steals.

Hannah Isom and Caitlin Ashby each contributed with 14 points.

