Jonesboro rides big first half past Buckholts, 65-39

Wed, 01/11/2017 - 5:00am News Staff

A 23-point lead at halftime proved to be too much for the Buckholts Badgers in their showdown Friday night against the Jonesboro as they fell to the Eagles, 65-39. The Eagles got off to a hot start, and Jonesboro found their way to the basket early and often against the Badgers, building a 15-point lead going into the second, 18-3.

 

To view more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition https://www.etypeservices.com/Gatesville%20MessengerID440/

