Lady Tigers play lock-down defense in win

The Oglesby Lady Tigers put on their best Fort Knox impression, locking down the Brownwood Victory Life Academy offense for much of Friday’s game in the Tiger Gym.

After falling behind early, the Lady Tigers held the Lady Warriors to only three points over the last three quarters en route to a 27-12 victory.

Oglesby found themselves down, 9-6, at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Tigers spread the ball around, making the extra pass trying to get their shooters open. That strategy started to pay off in the second period, and Kayla Lofland’s three pointer right before halftime to take an 11-9 lead into the locker room at the break.

