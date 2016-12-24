Nine Eagles honored on all-district team

The Jonesboro Eagles placed nine players on the Class A Six- Man District 10 All-District list. Juniors Alex and Andy Sarmiento were each named three times on the list. Alex Sarmiento was awarded newcomer of the year and also first team tight end, and defensive lineman.

