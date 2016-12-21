Three Hornets make first team all-district

The Gatesville Hornets placed eight players on the District 13-4A All-District team.

The list that was released after China Spring fell in the semi-finals earlier this month.

China Spring had finished second in the district behind La Vega, but the Cougars knocked off the Pirates in the playoffs to reach the semifinals where they lost to eventual Class 4A Division I state champion Carthage.

For Gatesville, senior tackle Bailey Adair, junior defensive tackle Owen Sibley, and punter Pedro Saldivar were all named first team all-district.

Junior guard Eladio Cedillo, senior inside linebacker Sam Jackson, safety Zach Mueller and quarterback Jeff Truss were selected to the second team.

Punter/inside receiver Jose Gamez was named twice on the list—both on second team.

In addition, the Hornets had nine players named on the honorable mention list.

