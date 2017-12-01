News
When Gatesville Junior High School students returned to campus after the Christmas break, they were greeted by a new assistant principal.
The Coryell County Youth Fair started Wednesday and will conclude today (Saturday) with the premium auction.
The 2017 Coryell County Youth Fair will come to a close today (Saturday), but one very important event remains.
In December, Boy Scout Troop 201 participated in a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) program at NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston.
Four scouts from Boy Scout Troop 201 spent one week of their Christmas vacation completing a six-day youth leadership course with the Boy Scouts of America.
Glen Gibson (in green shirt) gives his full attention to dairy goat judge Justin Bassett. The dairy goat show held Saturday was the first official event for the 2017 Coryell County Youth Fair.
Sports
The TGCA sixth ranked Gatesville Hornets overcame a small fourth quarter deficit and escaped with a two-point victory on the road against unranked Lorena Tuesday night to elevate their record to 26
Jessica Ortiz pushed the ball up the field in the opening game for the Gatesville Hornet soccer team. Ortiz scored the only goal for the Hornets in a 3-1 loss.
Eagles cap historic season with state runner-up trophy
Jonesboro placed six players on the Texas High School Coaches Association all-state football list.
The Jonesboro Lady Eagles annihilated Buckholts Friday night in their district opener in the beat downs of all beat downs, 89-7.
A 23-point lead at halftime proved to be too much for the Buckholts Badgers in their showdown Friday night against the Jonesboro as they fell to the Eagles, 65-39.
Bad defense in the second and third quarters doomed the Gatesville JV Hornet boys Friday night against the Hillsboro Eagles, 60-32.
