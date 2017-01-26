News

City hopes to attract more to civic center

Rates will be changing soon at the Gatesville Civic Center in hopes it will increase usage of the small room at the facility.

WWII veteran selected for Honor Flight

Jonesboro native Audrey Hale Lord was 20 years old when she entered the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman in 1945 before the end of World War II.

Locals attend Trump inauguration

President’s speech cited among highlights of the trip
 
 

Balyeats at HOF show

The Balyeat Family Band, from Montana, performed last week at the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame Show.

Elam celebrates 100th year

Longtime Evant businessman Charles “Jack” Elam was honored Saturday with a huge 100th birthday bash at the Gatesville Civic Center.

Aging facilities pose problems for county

Coryell County commissioners will have to take a hard look at future maintenance needs as facilities continue to age.

Long hours pay off at nationals

Hours of practice paid off in a big way for the Coryell County 4-H livestock judging team when they earned reserve champion in the recent 4-H Western National Roundup contest in Denver, CO.

GISD begins long-range planning

Over the last 50 years, the world has changed and schools must change their approach to teaching to better prepare students for the future.

Building permits hit record in 2016

Building permits took a dip in December, although the year-end total was the most in at least 20 years for the City of Gatesville.

Tornado causes damage in county

Sports

Doubles team splits first two matches

Gatesville’s Sean Dolan, back, serves while his doubles’ partner, Dalton Polk prepares for the return against Groesbeck to open the season. They fell, 8-6, to their Groesbeck opponents.

Big serve

Gatesville Hornet Natalie McCarley won her opening match against Groesbeck, 8-3, last week. She improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win against a Copperas Cove opponent.

 

Hornets pressed hard at La Vega

Loss drops Gatesville girls into three way tie for first in district

 

Turnovers doomed the Gatesville Hornets Tuesday night in a 45-44 loss La Vega.

Soccer team fights to stalemate

The Gatesville Hornets boys soccer team went up against Academy Friday night and the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Academy scored in the 52nd minute to take a 1-0 lead.

Gatesville girls come up big at clutch time

The Gatesville Hornets hit clutch free throws in the final seconds to pull out a 41-40 victory Friday after the visiting Robinson Lady Rockets.

Hornets rally past Rockets

After trailing for much of the game, the Gatesville Hornets took control in the fourth quarter to down the Robinson Rockets, 49-38, Friday night on the Hornets’ home court.

Evant bounces back at Oglesby

Evant escaped with their fi rst District 25-1A win Tuesday night on the road at Oglesby, 56-43.

Gatesville girls lose in overtime

The Gatesville Hornet girls suffered their second loss of the season and their first in District 17-4A Tuesday night at China Spring in overtime, 49-39.

