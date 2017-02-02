News

DWI training

Law enforcement officers from Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Lampasas and Hamilton counties gathered this week at the Gatesville Civic Center for training that will enhance DWI enforcement.

Oglesby man charged in baby’s death

A 29-year-old Oglesby man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 26 death of 11-month-old Daniel Bryan Cooper.

Starting over

The wrecking crew started early this week demolishing a popular fast food restaurant in Gatesville. By Tuesday, all that remained of Taco Bell was a pile of rubble.

Chamber names Kennedy 2016 Citizen of the Year

The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce named Larry Kennedy, assistant publisher/news editor of The Gatesville Messenger, as the 2016 Citizen of the Year during chamber’s annual membership banquet Frida

Two jailers face drug charges

Two Coryell County jailers were arrested last week on charges they allegedly provided narcotics to prisoners.

Citizen of the Year

Larry Kennedy, center, was named the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce.

City hopes to attract more to civic center

Rates will be changing soon at the Gatesville Civic Center in hopes it will increase usage of the small room at the facility.

WWII veteran selected for Honor Flight

Jonesboro native Audrey Hale Lord was 20 years old when she entered the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman in 1945 before the end of World War II.

Locals attend Trump inauguration

President’s speech cited among highlights of the trip
 
 

Balyeats at HOF show

The Balyeat Family Band, from Montana, performed last week at the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame Show.

Sports

Courtney competes at Bassmaster College Regional on Sam Rayburn

Barton Courtney, a 2011 Gatesville High School graduate, fishing on Texas Tech bass team with teammate Mathew Bowden competed in last week’s 2017 Bassmaster Carhartt College Series Central Regional

GHS teammates sign letters of intent

Two Gatesville Hornet football stars signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon.

Carroll hits game winner against Hillsboro, 58-56

The Gatesville Hornets had to come back from a 13-point deficit at halftime needed a Josh Carroll floater at the final buzzer to win, 58-56, at home against Hillsboro Tuesday night.

Hornet girls storm past Lady Cadets

The Gatesville Hornets had themselves a bounce back game against Connally Friday night to remain in the district league lead.

Hornets knock off Connally Cadets

The Gatesville Hornets knocked off league-leading Connally Friday to tighten up an already close District 17-4A race.

Jonesboro Lady Eagles dominate Bartlett, 68-26

The Jonesboro Lady Eagles had a phenomenal opening quarter that really set the tone for their 43-point sweep of Bartlett Friday night, 68-26.

Doubles team splits first two matches

Gatesville’s Sean Dolan, back, serves while his doubles’ partner, Dalton Polk prepares for the return against Groesbeck to open the season. They fell, 8-6, to their Groesbeck opponents.

Big serve

Gatesville Hornet Natalie McCarley won her opening match against Groesbeck, 8-3, last week. She improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win against a Copperas Cove opponent.

 

