The Balyeat Family Band, from Montana, performed last week at the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame Show.
Longtime Evant businessman Charles “Jack” Elam was honored Saturday with a huge 100th birthday bash at the Gatesville Civic Center.
Coryell County commissioners will have to take a hard look at future maintenance needs as facilities continue to age.
Hours of practice paid off in a big way for the Coryell County 4-H livestock judging team when they earned reserve champion in the recent 4-H Western National Roundup contest in Denver, CO.
Over the last 50 years, the world has changed and schools must change their approach to teaching to better prepare students for the future.
Building permits took a dip in December, although the year-end total was the most in at least 20 years for the City of Gatesville.
When Gatesville Junior High School students returned to campus after the Christmas break, they were greeted by a new assistant principal.
The Gatesville Hornets boys soccer team went up against Academy Friday night and the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Academy scored in the 52nd minute to take a 1-0 lead.
The Gatesville Hornets hit clutch free throws in the final seconds to pull out a 41-40 victory Friday after the visiting Robinson Lady Rockets.
After trailing for much of the game, the Gatesville Hornets took control in the fourth quarter to down the Robinson Rockets, 49-38, Friday night on the Hornets’ home court.
Evant escaped with their fi rst District 25-1A win Tuesday night on the road at Oglesby, 56-43.
The Gatesville Hornet girls suffered their second loss of the season and their first in District 17-4A Tuesday night at China Spring in overtime, 49-39.
