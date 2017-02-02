News
Law enforcement officers from Coryell, Bell, McLennan, Lampasas and Hamilton counties gathered this week at the Gatesville Civic Center for training that will enhance DWI enforcement.
A 29-year-old Oglesby man was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 26 death of 11-month-old Daniel Bryan Cooper.
The wrecking crew started early this week demolishing a popular fast food restaurant in Gatesville. By Tuesday, all that remained of Taco Bell was a pile of rubble.
The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce named Larry Kennedy, assistant publisher/news editor of The Gatesville Messenger, as the 2016 Citizen of the Year during chamber’s annual membership banquet Frida
Two Coryell County jailers were arrested last week on charges they allegedly provided narcotics to prisoners.
Larry Kennedy, center, was named the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce.
Rates will be changing soon at the Gatesville Civic Center in hopes it will increase usage of the small room at the facility.
Jonesboro native Audrey Hale Lord was 20 years old when she entered the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman in 1945 before the end of World War II.
The Balyeat Family Band, from Montana, performed last week at the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame Show.
Sports
Barton Courtney, a 2011 Gatesville High School graduate, fishing on Texas Tech bass team with teammate Mathew Bowden competed in last week’s 2017 Bassmaster Carhartt College Series Central Regional
Two Gatesville Hornet football stars signed their letters of intent on National Signing Day Wednesday afternoon.
The Gatesville Hornets had to come back from a 13-point deficit at halftime needed a Josh Carroll floater at the final buzzer to win, 58-56, at home against Hillsboro Tuesday night.
The Gatesville Hornets had themselves a bounce back game against Connally Friday night to remain in the district league lead.
The Gatesville Hornets knocked off league-leading Connally Friday to tighten up an already close District 17-4A race.
The Jonesboro Lady Eagles had a phenomenal opening quarter that really set the tone for their 43-point sweep of Bartlett Friday night, 68-26.
Gatesville’s Sean Dolan, back, serves while his doubles’ partner, Dalton Polk prepares for the return against Groesbeck to open the season. They fell, 8-6, to their Groesbeck opponents.
Gatesville Hornet Natalie McCarley won her opening match against Groesbeck, 8-3, last week. She improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win against a Copperas Cove opponent.
