Landua prepares for solo career

After a two-year hiatus, Clayton Landua is returning to the music scene.

He will ring in the New Year today (Saturday) with a performance at The Junction on Route 36 in Gatesville.

Grand jury meets

A Coryell County grand jury returned at least 12 felony indictments during its December session.

Food drive exceeds 400,000 pounds

When it comes to giving, nobody can beat the Gatesville area.
 

Deputies capture wanted persons

Local law enforcements officials apprehended two persons Dec. 21 on warrants from Brazos County, but not before one of them eluded them for several hours.
 

Accident injures local man

A 21-year-old man was injured in a single four-wheeler accident that occurred Wednesday, Dec. 21, near Gatesville.
 

Nov. building permits total almost $900,000

Four new duplexes gave headlined building permits issued in November by the City of Gatesville.
 

6th ranked Hornets rally to defeat La Vega

Tuesday night’s district showdown between Gatesville and La Vega was not a game for the weak hearted. The Hornet women rallied from a 20-point deficit to win 44-37.

 

Window display at museum

Jury sentences Shaw to 65 years in prison

Drive the ball

Gatesville Hornet Josh Carroll (24) drives the ball upcourt against Wharton High School during the Gatesville Holiday Tournament.

Man among boys

Gatesville’s Keenon Moore soars high above Leander Glenn defenders during the opening round of the Gatesville Holiday Tournament.

 

 

Hornets cruise to easy wins to open tourney

The Gatesville Hornets started day one of their annual holiday tournament Wednesday going 2-0 in Pool A play. Results of Thursday’s games will be in the Wednesday’s edition of The Messenger.

Eagles honored on all-region team

The Jonesboro Eagles placed six players on the Region 3 All-Region list.
 
In addition, head coach Eddie Gallegos was named Six-Man Coach of the Year.

Cyclones place second in state soccer association

The CenTex Storm 06 Girls Cyclones finished their successful soccer season with a second place finish at the South Texas Youth Soccer Association state championship.

Academic all-district announced

The Gatesville Hornets football team placed 17 players on the District 13-4A All-Academic list.
 

Free throws sink Hornets

A free throw spree in the final minutes of the fourth trapped the Gatesville Hornets boys as they hosted La Vega Tuesday night in their opening district 17-4A game, falling 60-48.

Nine Eagles honored on all-district team

The Jonesboro Eagles placed nine players on the Class A Six- Man District 10 All-District list. Juniors Alex and Andy Sarmiento were each named three times on the list.

