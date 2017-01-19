News
Hours of practice paid off in a big way for the Coryell County 4-H livestock judging team when they earned reserve champion in the recent 4-H Western National Roundup contest in Denver, CO.
Over the last 50 years, the world has changed and schools must change their approach to teaching to better prepare students for the future.
Building permits took a dip in December, although the year-end total was the most in at least 20 years for the City of Gatesville.
When Gatesville Junior High School students returned to campus after the Christmas break, they were greeted by a new assistant principal.
The Coryell County Youth Fair started Wednesday and will conclude today (Saturday) with the premium auction.
The 2017 Coryell County Youth Fair will come to a close today (Saturday), but one very important event remains.
Glen Gibson (in green shirt) gives his full attention to dairy goat judge Justin Bassett. The dairy goat show held Saturday was the first official event for the 2017 Coryell County Youth Fair.
Sports
Evant escaped with their fi rst District 25-1A win Tuesday night on the road at Oglesby, 56-43.
The Gatesville Hornet girls suffered their second loss of the season and their first in District 17-4A Tuesday night at China Spring in overtime, 49-39.
Jessica Ortiz pushed the ball up the field in the opening game for the Gatesville Hornet soccer team. Ortiz scored the only goal for the Hornets in a 3-1 loss.
Eagles cap historic season with state runner-up trophy
Jonesboro placed six players on the Texas High School Coaches Association all-state football list.
The TGCA sixth ranked Gatesville Hornets overcame a small fourth quarter deficit and escaped with a two-point victory on the road against unranked Lorena Tuesday night to elevate their record to 26
