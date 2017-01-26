News
The Gatesville Chamber of Commerce named Larry Kennedy, assistant publisher/news editor of The Gatesville Messenger, as the 2016 Citizen of the Year during chamber’s annual membership banquet Frida
Two Coryell County jailers were arrested last week on charges they allegedly provided narcotics to prisoners.
Larry Kennedy, center, was named the 2016 Citizen of the Year by the Gatesville Chamber of Commerce.
Rates will be changing soon at the Gatesville Civic Center in hopes it will increase usage of the small room at the facility.
Jonesboro native Audrey Hale Lord was 20 years old when she entered the U.S. Navy as a medical corpsman in 1945 before the end of World War II.
The Balyeat Family Band, from Montana, performed last week at the Gatesville Country Music Hall of Fame Show.
Longtime Evant businessman Charles “Jack” Elam was honored Saturday with a huge 100th birthday bash at the Gatesville Civic Center.
Coryell County commissioners will have to take a hard look at future maintenance needs as facilities continue to age.
Hours of practice paid off in a big way for the Coryell County 4-H livestock judging team when they earned reserve champion in the recent 4-H Western National Roundup contest in Denver, CO.
Sports
The Jonesboro Lady Eagles had a phenomenal opening quarter that really set the tone for their 43-point sweep of Bartlett Friday night, 68-26.
The Gatesville Hornets had themselves a bounce back game against Connally Friday night to remain in the district league lead.
The Gatesville Hornets knocked off league-leading Connally Friday to tighten up an already close District 17-4A race.
Gatesville’s Sean Dolan, back, serves while his doubles’ partner, Dalton Polk prepares for the return against Groesbeck to open the season. They fell, 8-6, to their Groesbeck opponents.
Gatesville Hornet Natalie McCarley won her opening match against Groesbeck, 8-3, last week. She improved to 2-0 on the season with a 6-0, 6-0 win against a Copperas Cove opponent.
Loss drops Gatesville girls into three way tie for first in district
Turnovers doomed the Gatesville Hornets Tuesday night in a 45-44 loss La Vega.
The Gatesville Hornets boys soccer team went up against Academy Friday night and the game ended in a 1-1 stalemate. Academy scored in the 52nd minute to take a 1-0 lead.
The Gatesville Hornets hit clutch free throws in the final seconds to pull out a 41-40 victory Friday after the visiting Robinson Lady Rockets.
