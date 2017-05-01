News
Popular local musician Clayton Landua, shown above, is starting a new career in music after a two-year absence.
He will ring in the New Year today (Saturday) with a performance at The Junction on Route 36 in Gatesville.
A Coryell County grand jury returned at least 12 felony indictments during its December session.
Sports
The annual Gatesville basketball tournament came to a bitter end for the Hornets Thursday afternoon.
Gatesville Hornet Josh Carroll (24) drives the ball upcourt against Wharton High School during the Gatesville Holiday Tournament.
Gatesville’s Keenon Moore soars high above Leander Glenn defenders during the opening round of the Gatesville Holiday Tournament.
