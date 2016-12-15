News
After a two-year hiatus, Clayton Landua is returning to the music scene.
He will ring in the New Year today (Saturday) with a performance at The Junction on Route 36 in Gatesville.
A Coryell County grand jury returned at least 12 felony indictments during its December session.
Popular local musician Clayton Landua, shown above, is starting a new career in music after a two-year absence.
Tuesday night’s district showdown between Gatesville and La Vega was not a game for the weak hearted. The Hornet women rallied from a 20-point deficit to win 44-37.
Sports
Gatesville Hornet Josh Carroll (24) drives the ball upcourt against Wharton High School during the Gatesville Holiday Tournament.
Gatesville’s Keenon Moore soars high above Leander Glenn defenders during the opening round of the Gatesville Holiday Tournament.
The Gatesville Hornets started day one of their annual holiday tournament Wednesday going 2-0 in Pool A play. Results of Thursday’s games will be in the Wednesday’s edition of The Messenger.
A free throw spree in the final minutes of the fourth trapped the Gatesville Hornets boys as they hosted La Vega Tuesday night in their opening district 17-4A game, falling 60-48.
The Jonesboro Eagles placed nine players on the Class A Six- Man District 10 All-District list. Juniors Alex and Andy Sarmiento were each named three times on the list.
